4-Day Weather Forecast For Crestone
CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
