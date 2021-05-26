Cancel
Crestone, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Crestone

Crestone Digest
CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aBsw0nP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crestone, CO
