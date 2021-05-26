Wednesday rain in Broadus: Ideas to make the most of it

(BROADUS, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Broadus Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Broadus:

Wednesday, May 26 Chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night High 60 °F, low 41 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 39 °F 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.