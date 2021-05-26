Indian Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 80 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night High 62 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.