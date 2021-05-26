Cancel
Indian Lake, NY

Indian Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 17 days ago

INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aBsvr5W00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 62 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
ABOUT

With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Indian Lake, NY
