Lewistown, MO

Lewistown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lewistown Voice
 17 days ago

LEWISTOWN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEnyh_0aBsvmv700

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lewistown, MO
With Lewistown Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

