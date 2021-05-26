Lewistown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LEWISTOWN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



