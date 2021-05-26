Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green River, UT

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Green River

Posted by 
Green River Today
Green River Today
 17 days ago

(GREEN RIVER, UT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Green River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBsvgcl00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Green River Today

Green River Today

Green River, UT
12
Followers
116
Post
273
Views
ABOUT

With Green River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green River, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Light Work#Yard Work#Newsbreak#Sprints Day#Clouds#Lawn#Nws Data#Things#Exercise#Technique#Ut#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Green River, UTPosted by
Green River Today

Green River gas at $3.39 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GREEN RIVER, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Green River area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon. Shady Acres at 370 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 1224 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.57.
Green River, UTPosted by
Green River Today

Green River is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(GREEN RIVER, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Green River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Green River, UTPosted by
Green River Today

Green River diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.06

(GREEN RIVER, UT) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Green River, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Green River area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.63, at Love's Country Store at 1775 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1810 W Main St.
Green River, UTPosted by
Green River Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Green River Saturday

(GREEN RIVER, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Green River area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon. Shady Acres at 370 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.36 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 1224 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Green River, UTPosted by
Green River Today

Get weather-ready — Green River’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Green River: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Green River, UTPosted by
Green River Today

Green River gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GREEN RIVER, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Green River area offering savings of $0.66 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shady Acres at 370 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.95 at Love's Country Store at 1775 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.