NYMEX Oil Futures Flat After API Reports Weekly Stock Draws
WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange were little changed in early trade Wednesday, with the West Texas Intermediate July contract holding just below $66 per barrel (bbl) after the American Petroleum Institute reported a modest draw from U.S. commercial crude oil inventories during the week-ended May 21 accompanied with larger-than-expected declines in refined product supplies.www.dtnpf.com