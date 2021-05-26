Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theodosia, MO

Theodosia is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Theodosia Digest
Theodosia Digest
 17 days ago

(THEODOSIA, MO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Theodosia, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Theodosia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aBsvZOY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia, MO
9
Followers
154
Post
910
Views
ABOUT

With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Theodosia, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Picnic#Thunderstorms#Chance Showers#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Snacks#Risk Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lingle, WYPosted by
Lingle Journal

Sun forecast for Lingle — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LINGLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lingle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Franklinton, LAPosted by
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Franklinton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FRANKLINTON, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Newcastle, WYPosted by
Newcastle Updates

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(NEWCASTLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newcastle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Tonopah, AZPosted by
Tonopah Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tonopah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Homer, LAPosted by
Homer News Watch

Saturday sun alert in Homer — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOMER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Homer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.