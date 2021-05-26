NYPA's economic development awards creating more than 100 jobs in Western New York
Niagara hydropower allocations approved by board of trustees spur $145 million in private capital investments. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced the New York Power Authority's board of trustees approved three low-cost hydropower allocations that will create 102 jobs across Western New York and spur $145 million in private capital investments. The approved awards of 3,580 kilowatts of hydropower from the Power Authority's Niagara Power Project in Lewiston are to Americold Real Estate in Chautauqua County, SGS Recovery in Niagara County and Sumitomo Rubber USA in Erie County.www.wnypapers.com