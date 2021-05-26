Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara County, NY

NYPA's economic development awards creating more than 100 jobs in Western New York

wnypapers.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiagara hydropower allocations approved by board of trustees spur $145 million in private capital investments. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced the New York Power Authority's board of trustees approved three low-cost hydropower allocations that will create 102 jobs across Western New York and spur $145 million in private capital investments. The approved awards of 3,580 kilowatts of hydropower from the Power Authority's Niagara Power Project in Lewiston are to Americold Real Estate in Chautauqua County, SGS Recovery in Niagara County and Sumitomo Rubber USA in Erie County.

www.wnypapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Tonawanda, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Niagara County, NY
Business
City
Dunkirk, NY
City
Lewiston, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Business
State
Georgia State
Lewiston, NY
Government
Niagara County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Economic Development#Sustainable Energy#Renewable Energy#Economic Expansion#Sustainable Business#The Power Authority#The Niagara Power Project#New Yorkers#Wells Enterprises#Sgs Recovery Llc#Sumitomo Rubber Usa Llc#Empire State Development#Today#New York State#New York Power Authority#Nypa President#Awards#Energy Expansion#Renewable Sources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
Politicswxxinews.org

Business Report: The regional economic development awards are back

In the latest WXXI Business Report, New York state’s economic development award competition is back. It was on pause last year, and this year a total pool of $750 million will be divided among various communities. The new Empire State Manufacturing Survey shows businesses expect to add jobs this year,...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

COVID-19 Positivity Rate in WNY Drops Below 2.0%

Western New York's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 2.0% for the first time since March 17th. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the region's infection rate was 1.99% on Friday. The currently currently has the third-highest rate in the state behind the Finger Lakes (2.77%) and the North Country (2.09%). Statewide, the seven-day average fell for a 40th consecutive day; it dropped to 1.18%, the lowest since October 19th. In Chautauqua County, the seven-day average increased by two-tenths of a percent and is now at 1.6%.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Niagara County, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Federal funding for arts, colleges announced

A second round of federal grants totaling $182,000 through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has been granted to eight projects in Western New York. “As we work towards a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, these federal grants will be incredibly impactful towards the goal of creating additional opportunities and outlets for artists and families within our community,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “Our arts organizations showed impressive creativity and adaptability during the COVID-19 pandemic and these funds will help smooth the transition and encourage Western New Yorkers to enjoy the arts again.”
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

Melquist Named Preston Legacy Fund Recipient

Lilly Melquist, a 2020 Jamestown High School graduate, is the first recipient of the Karen Volpe Preston Legacy Fund, a scholarship created to support Chautauqua County high school graduates majoring in theater arts. “For as long as I can remember, theater has been a driving force in my life,” Melquist...
Public Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State to Adopt New CDC Guidance on Mask Use and Social Distancing for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Effective May 19, New York Adopts CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for Most Businesses and Public Settings. Pre-K to 12 Schools, Public Transit, Homeless Shelters, Correctional Facilities, Nursing Homes, and Healthcare Settings will be Exempt Until More New Yorkers are Fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo...
Niagara County, NYNiagara Gazette

Niagara County nears 60% of population with first dose

While Niagara County nears 60% of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, some county officials are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to update state protocols for those fully vaccinated. In addition, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1% on Saturday, its lowest number...