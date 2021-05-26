Cancel
Olympia, WA

Members Experience Pride of Ownership at the Olympia Country and Golf Club

By Kathryn Millhorn
thurstontalk.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate clubs have an allure all their own and Olympia Country and Golf Club has that as the only fully private club in Thurston County. But the vast majority welcome members from near and far and are often owned in one of three ways. They can be held by an outside management company, a private owner or consortium of members. Over its nearly 100-year long history, the Olympia Country and Golf Club has run the gamut. But now, in the hands of caring member owners, it’s a vibrant, thriving golf course and social hub for residents and players alike.

