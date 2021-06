The Defense Department will launch a new AI and data accelerator initiative, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said Monday during the 6th Annual Defense One Tech Summit. Within the next 90 days, teams under the AIDA Initiative will be going out to "every single combatant command and start to tie in their data, and they'll also have technical expert teams on AI and they'll start looking at how to bring AI and data to the to the tactical edge in support of the warfighter," said Hicks.