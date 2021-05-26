Cancel
Culbertson, NE

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Culbertson

Posted by 
Culbertson News Beat
Culbertson News Beat
 17 days ago

(CULBERTSON, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Culbertson Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Culbertson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aBsvHki00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

