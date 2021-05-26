Why We Need More Diversity Among Family Nurse Practitioners

Carolina Pines Medical Group in Hartsville welcomes Elizabeth Newsom, FNP-C, to practice at the Carolina Pines Medical Group Walk-in Clinic. Newsom is a certified family nurse practitioner with more than 23 years of registered nursing experience in the emergency department at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. “We are excited to add Ms. Newsom to our team of providers at Carolina Pines Medical Group. Her knowledge and experience will be a great benefit for our new walk-in clinic,” says Shauna Cameron, VP of Physician Services at Carolina Pines Medical Group. Newsom earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Florence-Darlington Technical College before completing her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Francis Marion University, where she also obtained her master’s in nursing as a family nurse practitioner in 2020. She received her certification from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in December of 2020. Newsom is very active in the community and was a member of the Women’s League of Hartsville for many years, organized and donated to relief efforts for hurricane Harvey in Texas and has assisted with raising funds for Relay for Life and Carolina’s Kids. Carolina Pines Medical Group Walk-In Clinic provides diagnosis and treatment for acute and urgent care needs including colds, flu, COVID-19, and upper respiratory infections as well as minor injuries including cuts, lacerations, sprains, strains, and broken bones. The clinic also offers X-ray and lab work. As the clinic’s name suggests, patients can conveniently walk in for care five days a week with no appointment necessary.