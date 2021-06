Summertime is officially here and spending time outside is becoming the new norm. If you get too hot, cool off at this Northport ice cream shop. I've been living in Alabama for almost two years and there is still so much I have yet to discover. I've also found that people have been here for plenty of years and they have overlooked things and places as well. To help solve this issue, I'm starting "Field Trip Friday" where I'll try out a new store, restaurant, or place in Alabama.