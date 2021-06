JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Detectives in Jefferson County are investigating after human remains were found Sunday evening. Just before 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Highway B in Hillsboro after a resident found human remains in a pond. The body was of a white man of an unknown age. Investigators believe the man had been in the water for a long time due to the level of decomposition.