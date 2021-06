A newly made-over Meeting Street hotel started welcoming guests last week. The Ryder, a 91-key property with a name pulled from a Jack Kerouac novel, officially opened May 11. The new concept replaces the former King Charles Inn, which was sold in late 2019 for $43 million. An overhaul of the property was announced just after the sale. The hotel, along with dozens of others in the Charleston area, temporarily closed its doors last spring.