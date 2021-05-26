Daily Weather Forecast For Jackpot
JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
