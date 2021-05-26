4-Day Weather Forecast For Ridgway
RIDGWAY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.