4-Day Weather Forecast For Highmore
HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 48 °F, low 37 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 15 to 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
