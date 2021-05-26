4-Day Weather Forecast For Highmore

HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 48 °F, low 37 °F 9 to 17 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 59 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 15 to 18 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



