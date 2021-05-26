Cloudy forecast for Nucla? Jump on it!

(NUCLA, CO.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Nucla, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nucla:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly Cloudy High 79 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



