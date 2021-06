MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s traditional question-and-answer session will be held on June 30, the Kremlin press service said. “President of Russia Vladimir Putin will hold the annual Direct Line on June 30. The programme will begin at 12 pm Moscow time and will be broadcast live by Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, NTV, Public Television of Russia (OTR), and Mir TV channels and Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossii radio stations,” the Kremlin press service said in a statement. “The head of state will answer questions which are of concern for the country’s citizens.”