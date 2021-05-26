Jackman Daily Weather Forecast
JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 34 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
