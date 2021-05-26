Cancel
Gardiner, MT

A rainy Wednesday in Gardiner — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Gardiner News Flash
 17 days ago

(GARDINER, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Gardiner, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gardiner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBsuAT000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Gardiner News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

