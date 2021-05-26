Tribune Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TRIBUNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 46 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



