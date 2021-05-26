Cancel
Tribune, KS

Tribune Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tribune News Watch
TRIBUNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aBsu9fW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Greeley The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Greeley County in west central Kansas Wichita County in west central Kansas * Until 600 AM MDT /700 AM CDT/. * At 1230 AM MDT /130 AM CDT/, Doppler radar has indicated moderate to heavy rain will occur. Flooding is ongoing or expected in the warned area. * Flooding will impact area roadways, especially potential washouts of secondary roads. Some locations that will experience flooding include Leoti, Tribune, Horace, Selkirk, Lydia and Marienthal. Light to moderate rainfall will continue to fall over the next several hours towards sunrise. The additional rainfall could impact travelers during this time.
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 958 PM MDT/1058 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of Scott State Lake to 13 miles northeast of Tribune. Movement was north at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Leoti, Sharon Springs, Tribune, Selkirk, Marienthal and Lydia.
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN GREELEY COUNTY At 803 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Towner, or 14 miles southwest of Tribune, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tribune and Horace. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace and Wichita. * From this evening through Monday morning * Rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours ranged from very little to as much as 5.5 inches. Another round of thunderstorms are expected tonight and could create flash flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall last night. * Areas that experienced flash flooding Saturday night have a heightened threat for additional flash flooding tonight.
Greeley County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Greeley County in west central Kansas * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 756 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Towner, or 15 miles southwest of Tribune, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Greeley County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH