Bunker, MO

Jump on Bunker’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Bunker News Beat
 17 days ago

(BUNKER, MO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Bunker, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bunker:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aBsu7u400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bunker, MO
