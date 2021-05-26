UK court ends trial of three men over Hillsborough disaster

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has ended the trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice in connection with the 1989 Hillsborough soccer disaster that saw 96 Liverpool fans die. The judge told jurors on Wednesday that he agreed with defense lawyers there wasn't a case they could properly consider. The retired chief superintendent at West Yorkshire Police, a former chief inspector and a former solicitor had been charged with allegedly amending police statements to minimize blame on the force. Families have waged a decades-long quest to seek justice for their loved ones who died during a crush at a soccer match. The deaths initially were ruled accidental.