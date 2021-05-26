Tribal court cases keep coming

The court cases keep coming in Garvin County as defendants both in and out of prison continue to challenge the state's authority to prosecute them based on a Native American ruling.

It's all based on last year's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, called the McGirt decision, that says most of Oklahoma is still legally recognized as Native American land because tribal reservations were never disestablished by the U.S. Congress.

It also determined the state of Oklahoma doesn't have jurisdiction when the victims or defendants in a criminal case have tribal ancestry.

One part of the jurisdiction issue still getting a lot of attention is when does a defendant's membership in a federally recognized Native American tribe really count – at the time of their alleged crimes or anytime after their criminal cases have formally started.

That was the focus of Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner as he argued this week against a defendant's motion to dismiss charges based on the state's lack of jurisdiction.

“The state would argue the defendant was not a member of a federally recognized tribe at the time of the crimes,” Miner said during a court hearing Monday for Todd Justin Choate.

Choate, 41, had a total of 19 felony and misdemeanor charges in Garvin County from 1997 through 2003. All the charges, most related to illegal drug offenses, were resolved several years ago.

Choate's attorney, Ryan Rennie of Pauls Valley, said his client was using the McGirt ruling to try and get his name cleared of the past cases.

“Bosse directs the court to look at quantum of Indian blood and if the defendant is an enrolled member of a tribe,” Rennie said, adding Choate received his Choctaw Nation tribal card in 2010.

“We believe we have satisfied the elements required.”

Rennie was referring to Shaun Bosse, who saw his murder conviction and death sentence reversed a few months ago by a high level Oklahoma court.

The reversal by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals was based on Bosse's crimes occurring on land within the Chickasaw Nation’s historic reservation and his victims were Native American.

Bosse was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2010 killings of Katrina Griffin and her two young children. The victims were found inside a burning mobile home near Dibble.

Garvin County District Judge Leah Edwards said she will take Coate's motion under advisement for now, while doing more research into the issue of a defendant being a member of a federally recognized tribe at the time of the alleged crimes.

One case that was resolved this week was Austin Sweetman, 24, of Pauls Valley.

Sweetman provided proof he has some Indian blood and has been a member of the Choctaw Nation since July 2016.

His alleged crime of helping a fugitive flee pursing law enforcement officers on Feb. 2, 2020 occurred near Ruppe Road, which like all of Garvin County is considered Chickasaw tribal lands.

With those factors in his favor the two state charges against Sweetman were formally dismissed.