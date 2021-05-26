4-Day Weather Forecast For Seligman
SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
