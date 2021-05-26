Cancel
Lincoln, MT

Jump on Lincoln’s rainy forecast today

Lincoln Times
 17 days ago

(LINCOLN, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lincoln Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aBstk5F00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog during night

    • High 54 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 71 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

