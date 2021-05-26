Jump on Lincoln’s rainy forecast today

(LINCOLN, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lincoln Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lincoln:

Wednesday, May 26 Rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog during night High 54 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night High 71 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night High 54 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.