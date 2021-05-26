Kremlin tempers expectations for Putin-Biden summit in June

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin is seeking to temper expectations for next month’s summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden but noted the meeting’s significance amid soaring tensions between their countries. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned Wednesday against anticipating a “reset” after the June 16 summit in Geneva, emphasizing that differences between Moscow and Washington run too deep. At the same time, Peskov said, "It would be wrong to downplay the importance of the meeting.” The agenda is expected to include arms control, the situation in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic and more. The White House also is setting low expectations for the summit.