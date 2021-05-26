Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S., Egypt working to let Israelis and Palestinians live in safety -Blinken

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpKY5_0aBstb8i00
An Egyptian man walks past a branch of the EFG Hermes investment bank in Cairo, Egypt May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The United States and Egypt are working together to let Israelis and Palestinians live in safety and security, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken Antony Blinken said in a speech during his visit to Cairo on Wednesday.

Blinken said during an event at the U.S. embassy in Cairo that Egypt was a real and effective partner in dealing with the latest violence between Israel and Palestinians.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#U S#Israelis#U S Secretary#State#Cairo#United States#Violence#Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Related
Militarydailyjournal.net

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security operations...
SocietyWashington Post

A Palestinian Writer and an Israeli Writer Exchange Emails — and Seek Common Ground

In the wake of the recent fighting in Israel and Palestine, The Washington Post Magazine asked two writers — Sam Bahour, a Palestinian American writer and entrepreneur who lives near Ramallah; and Nadav Eyal, an Israeli journalist who lives near Tel Aviv — to correspond with each other. Their exchange, which was lightly edited, took place between May 24 and May 31. To get the conversation started, we posed an initial question: Realistically, where do Palestinians and Israelis go from here?
Middle EastYNET News

Palestinians see little difference in old and new Israeli leaders

Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza on Thursday mostly dismissed a change in Israeli government, saying the nationalist leader due to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would likely pursue the same right-wing agenda. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Naftali Bennett, a former official in Israel's main West Bank...
Middle EastSun-Journal

Current Events/ Israeli Palestinian conflict

This month the worst violence in years erupted between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Currently a cease-fire is in effect which has temporarily stopped the violence. According to news reports, the violence – which included bombing – happened because Israeli police officers entered a Muslim mosque and cut the cables to the loudspeakers which were broadcasting prayers on the first day of Ramadan, the Muslim Holy Month. They reportedly did this because the president of Israel was going to give a speech nearby for Israeli Memorial Day and they were afraid the prayers would drown out the speech.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Blinken’s visit to Jerusalem underlines contention regarding the Palestinians and Iran

If body language is any indicator, then last week’s meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not go as well as they intended during their joint press conference. While they openly discussed issues pertaining to Gaza and the Palestinians, it is without a doubt that in their earlier private meeting, they discussed the issue of Iran as well.
Middle EastBoston Globe

As Israelis await Netanyahu’s fate, Palestinians seize a moment of unity

JERUSALEM — When Israelis opened their newspapers and news websites Tuesday, they encountered a barrage of reports and commentary about the possible downfall of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader. When Palestinians in the occupied West Bank unfolded the territory’s highest-circulation broadsheet, Al-Quds, they found no mention about...
Middle EastYNET News

Gaza focus of first Egypt visit by Israeli FM since 2008

Egypt and Israel were holding high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas terror group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Gabi Ashkenazi, making the first visit to Cairo by an...
MilitaryWashington Times

Israeli-Palestinian war hands victory to Iran

Israeli forces and Palestinian militants issued competing declarations of victory after the horrific 11-day war that shook the Middle East through mid-May, but there are concerns among some in Washington that Iran gained the most from clash on the tactical and strategic levels. U.S. intelligence officials have long highlighted Iranian...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Egypt's foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday for talks, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Saturday. Egypt is working with the United States and other regional partners towards reinforcing a ceasefire it brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, facilitated...
EconomyAgriculture Online

Head of WTO says she hopes there will be no UK-EU trade war

June 12 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Saturday she hoped that post-Brexit tensions between Britain and the European Union would not escalate into a trade war. "I would really, really hope that a UK-EU trade war will not take place," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EU aims to export 700 mln COVID vaccine doses by end-year: chief executive

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - The European Union aims to export 700 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021, the bloc’s chief executive said on Saturday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc had so far contributed 3 billion euros to COVAX - a vehicle backed by the World Health Organization to secure doses for lower-income countries - and exported 350 million shots, half of its production.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

WTO boss sees way for deal to speed COVID vaccines for poor nations

FALMOUTH, England, June 12 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said there was a pathway for a global deal to get more COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, despite a split over whether drugs firms should be stripped of their intellectual property rights. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, speaking...