U.S., Egypt working to let Israelis and Palestinians live in safety -Blinken

The United States and Egypt are working together to let Israelis and Palestinians live in safety and security, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken Antony Blinken said in a speech during his visit to Cairo on Wednesday.

Blinken said during an event at the U.S. embassy in Cairo that Egypt was a real and effective partner in dealing with the latest violence between Israel and Palestinians.

