Amazon Buys James Bond Studio MGM For $8.45 Billion

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has officially purchased MGM for $8.45 billion, the online retail giant announced on Wednesday, following reports about the sale. "Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works," the company said in a release. "Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling."

