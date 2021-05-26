Cancel
Crosby, ND

Crosby Weather Forecast

Crosby Digest
 17 days ago

CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0aBstYRP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 54 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 37 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • 12 to 18 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crosby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

