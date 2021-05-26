Crosby Weather Forecast
CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly Cloudy
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- 12 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- 12 to 18 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
