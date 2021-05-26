Weather Forecast For Hallock
HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 59 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.