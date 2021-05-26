Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallock, MN

Weather Forecast For Hallock

Posted by 
Hallock Bulletin
Hallock Bulletin
 17 days ago

HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKigE_0aBstWfx00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hallock Bulletin

Hallock Bulletin

Hallock, MN
10
Followers
116
Post
282
Views
ABOUT

With Hallock Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hallock, MN
City
Frost, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Chance Rain Showers#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hallock, MNPosted by
Hallock Bulletin

Thursday has sun for Hallock — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HALLOCK, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hallock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hallock, MNPosted by
Hallock Bulletin

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Hallock

(HALLOCK, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hallock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hallock, MNPosted by
Hallock Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Hallock’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hallock: Sunday, May 16: Scattered rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night;