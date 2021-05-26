Coffee Springs Weather Forecast
COFFEE SPRINGS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
