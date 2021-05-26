4-Day Weather Forecast For Walden

WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 67 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



