4-Day Weather Forecast For Walden
WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
