For just the second time in the past eight seasons, Indiana’s baseball program will not play in the NCAA Tournament. It was confirmed Monday that the Hoosiers failed to secure an at-large bid in the field of 64, a disappointing albeit unsurprising final punctuation to a campaign that saw IU drop eight of its final 11 games of the spring. A month ago, Indiana appeared to be firmly in the field before stumbling through the teeth of its schedule over the final three weeks. A series loss at Michigan on May 16 knocked Indiana out of first place in the Big Ten standings before a 1-4 final homestand removed the Hoosiers from the conference title conversation altogether.