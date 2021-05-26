Cancel
Point Roberts, WA

Weather Forecast For Point Roberts

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 17 days ago

POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aBstKKT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Point Roberts, WA
