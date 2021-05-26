Weather Forecast For Point Roberts
POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
