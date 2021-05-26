Longville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
