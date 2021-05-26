Weather Forecast For Gore Springs
GORE SPRINGS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.