Franklin, NE

Weather Forecast For Franklin

Franklin Today
Franklin Today
 17 days ago

FRANKLIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aBst4I600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Franklin, NE
ABOUT

With Franklin Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

