Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.