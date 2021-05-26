Cancel
Buxton, NC

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Buxton

Posted by 
Buxton Post
 17 days ago

(BUXTON, NC) A sunny Wednesday is here for Buxton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buxton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aBst3PN00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buxton Post

Buxton, NC
With Buxton Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

