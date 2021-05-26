Weather Forecast For Yoder

YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly Cloudy High 77 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 47 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 77 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



