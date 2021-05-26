Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoder, CO

Weather Forecast For Yoder

Posted by 
Yoder Post
Yoder Post
 17 days ago

YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aBst2We00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yoder Post

Yoder Post

Yoder, CO
17
Followers
158
Post
661
Views
ABOUT

With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yoder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Yoder Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TELLER AND WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Divide, or 18 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Crystola and Chipita Park.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hanover, or 29 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso and northeastern Pueblo Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florissant, or 24 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 5 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Florissant and Divide.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Truckton, or 30 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso and northeastern Pueblo Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO AND NORTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Penrose, or 19 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving northeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Penrose. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.