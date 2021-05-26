Daily Weather Forecast For Houston
HOUSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
