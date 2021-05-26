Weather Forecast For Council
COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.