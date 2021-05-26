Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council, NC

Weather Forecast For Council

Posted by 
Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 17 days ago

COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aBsszyH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
9
Followers
147
Post
714
Views
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Council, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Council, NCPosted by
Council Dispatch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COUNCIL, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Council Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.