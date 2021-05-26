Cancel
Dove Creek, CO

Another cloudy day in Dove Creek — make the most of it with these activities

Dove Creek Bulletin
 17 days ago

(DOVE CREEK, CO.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dove Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aBssy5Y00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Dove Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Dove Creek-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Marti Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-739-0447, martispitzer@remax.net, http://www.martispitzer.remaxagent.com: This is a great home on a corner lot. The floor plan is very flowing with the master bedroom on one end and the other two bedrooms split. The home has two full baths. The property is beautifully landscaped and has a shed. The garage is a big plus. There is a secondary water tap on the property. Call for a showing today.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marti Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty at 970-565-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29sb3JhZG8lMjBSZWFsJTIwRXN0YXRlJTIwTmV0d29yayUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1DUkVOQ08tNzgxNzU5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Marti Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-739-0447, martispitzer@remax.net, http://www.martispitzer.remaxagent.com: This great property sits off the grid with the best views. The 360 degree views overlook the Ute Mountain, the Blue Mountains and the La Sal Mountains. The sun rises and sunsets are fantastic. This is also a hunting paradise with wildlife in abundance. Public land is just a few miles away with the Dolores River Canyon near. The master bedroom is on the main floor with a loft upstairs to sleep many. The front deck overlooks the valley to enjoy the beautiful views. There is a large storage building and the property is set up for hunting.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marti Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty at 970-565-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29sb3JhZG8lMjBSZWFsJTIwRXN0YXRlJTIwTmV0d29yayUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1DUkVOQ08tNzc4NzM3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Kyle Roberts, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc., C: 970-764-7700, kyle@wellsgroupdurango.com, www.crenmls.com: Nestled on 50 acres with wonderful views and great location just west of Dove Creek is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home is being sold "as is." House needs TLC, but potential is there. Septic and electricity are installed along with a full RV hookup. Call today and setup a showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kyle Roberts, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc. at 970-259-6680</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Your 4-day outlook for Dove Creek weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dove Creek: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Get weather-ready — Dove Creek’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dove Creek: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Top homes for sale in Dove Creek

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Marti Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-739-0447, martispitzer@remax.net, http://www.martispitzer.remaxagent.com: This great property sits off the grid with the best views. The 360 degree views overlook the Ute Mountain, the Blue Mountains and the La Sal Mountains. The sun rises and sunsets are fantastic. This is also a hunting paradise with wildlife in abundance. Public land is just a few miles away with the Dolores River Canyon near. The master bedroom is on the main floor with a loft upstairs to sleep many. The front deck overlooks the valley to enjoy the beautiful views. There is a large storage building and the property is set up for hunting.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marti Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty at 970-565-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Bev Williamson, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-759-0183, beverlyw@remax.net, www.KenandBevRealEstate.com: This 3 bedroom - 1 3/4 bath - 1 car garage is ready and waiting for you!You will enjoy the view of the mountains while you have your morning coffee or evening barbeques on the lovely deck. Conveniently located to shopping, sports activities and community center. New carpet in the bedrooms and easy care laminate floors in the living area. Schedule your viewing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bev Williamson, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty at 970-565-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Delta County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.