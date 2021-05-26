Cancel
Cando, ND

Jump on Cando’s cloudy forecast today

Posted by 
Cando Times
Cando Times
 17 days ago

(CANDO, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Cando Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cando:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08golT_0aBssxCp00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

