Benkelman, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Benkelman

Benkelman News Beat
 17 days ago

BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBssvRN00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Benkelman, NE
Benkelman News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Benkelman

(BENKELMAN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Benkelman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dundy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...CHEYENNE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA UNTIL 945 PM MDT/1045 PM CDT/ At 839 PM MDT/939 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Haigler to 14 miles east of Cope. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wray, St. Francis, Benkelman, Bonny Reservoir, Bird City, Eckley and Haigler. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 208 and 210, and between mile markers 212 and 254.