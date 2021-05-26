Daily Weather Forecast For Benkelman
BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.