Tatum, NM

Tatum Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tatum News Watch
 17 days ago

TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

With Tatum News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Tatum, NMPosted by
Tatum News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(TATUM, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Tatum Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY At 629 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bronco, or 14 miles east of Tatum, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gladiola. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 614 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bronco, or 9 miles east of Tatum, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gladiola. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN LEA...NORTHWESTERN WINKLER AND NORTHEASTERN LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ At 717 PM CDT/617 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Jal, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kermit, Eunice, Jal, Jal Airport, Eunice Airport, Bennett and Slash Ranch. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southeastern New Mexico...and western Texas.