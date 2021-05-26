Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Scobey

(SCOBEY, MT.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Scobey:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 15 to 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 41 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 40 °F 8 to 16 mph wind



