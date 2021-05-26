Cancel
La Crosse, KS

Weather Forecast For La Crosse

La Crosse Digest
La Crosse Digest
LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aBsssnC00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • 12 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 18 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With La Crosse Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

La Crosse Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LA CROSSE, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in La Crosse Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
La Crosse Digest

La Crosse gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LA CROSSE, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the La Crosse area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1512 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1512 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Special Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rush SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL RUSH COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Crosse. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Crosse and Hargrave.
Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Flood Warning issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Northeastern Ness County in west central Kansas * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Law enforcement also reports of water over highway 96 near Alexander and reports of over 2 inches of rain in Alexander. Some locations that will experience flooding include La Crosse, McCracken, Rush Center, Liebenthal, Alexander, Hargrave and Nekoma.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Southwestern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liebenthal, and is nearly stationary. Another severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of McCracken and was also nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Schoenchen and Liebenthal. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Ford, Hodgeman, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Hodgeman; Pawnee; Rush THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FORD HODGEMAN...PAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN RUSH AND NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central, central and southwestern Kansas.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Ford, Hodgeman, Ness, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Hodgeman; Ness; Pawnee; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ford County in southwestern Kansas Southeastern Ness County in west central Kansas Hodgeman County in southwestern Kansas Pawnee County in south central Kansas Rush County in central Kansas Northwestern Edwards County in south central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Otis to 7 miles east of Kalvesta, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Otis, Bison, Timken and Shaffer around 1110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Jetmore. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH